MacDonald to re-offer in next provincial election

ELMSDALE: The MLA for Hants East has made it official – he will be seeking re-election.

John A. MacDonald was announced by the N.S. PC Caucus as the nominated candidate for Hants East to run again when the next provincial election is held

According to a release from the PC caucus, first elected in 2021, MacDonald has served the people of Hants East, delivering real solutions to fix what was broken by the previous government, including:

More than $4.7 million towards wastewater collection upgrades in Lantz, rebalancing wastewater flows by extending forcemain lines for future growth;

Over $35,000 to support Maitland & District Volunteer Fire Department;

More than $22,000 to the Rainbow Community Club in Kennetcook, helping the organization complete vital roof repairs to its building;

Supporting Rising Tide New Horizons Group replace their building’s windows and paint the kitchen at its facility in Noel;

$35,000 towards building new pickleball courts for Enfield, Elmsdale & District Lions Club in Enfield; and

Over $2.9 million for sewer upgrades on Highway 214, a project that will split the wastewater flows from both Enfield and Elmsdale.

“I’m grateful that the people of Hants East placed their trust in me and I never take it for granted,” MacDonald said. “I have worked hard to deliver solutions and I look forward to building on that success.”

“John A. is a consummate team player who is generous with his time,” Premier Houston said. “Just like the people of Hants East, I know I can always count on him.”

Supporting 14 volunteer fire departments with investments of $20,000 each, MacDonald and the Houston government are committed to helping residents stay safe and protected.

The release from the NS PC Caucus said that the Houston government is improving the lives of Nova Scotians by hiring more doctors, nurses, and allied healthcare professionals, lowering taxes by indexing tax brackets, and investing in our seniors with the Seniors Care Grant.