MOUNT UNIACKE: A 75-year-old Scotch Village man is facing alleged impaired driving charges following a three-vehicle collision on June 27.

Const. Preston Burns with East Hants RCMP said that at approximately 10:45 a.m., officers form East Hants responded to the serious collision on Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke.

“In total there were three vehicles and six people involved,” said Const. Burns.

In a later release from N.S. RCMP, they said their initial investigation suggests that a Mazda CX-5 was stopped in the westbound lane of Hwy. 1, waiting to turn left onto Richard John Dr.. It was then struck from behind by a Dodge Ram.

The Mazda was pushed into the opposing lane, where it collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado travelling eastbound.

Police said the driver of the Mazda, a 72-year-old woman from Lower Sackville, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The two youth passengers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 55-year-old man from East Uniacke, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The passenger of the Dodge Ram, a 64-year-old woman from Scotch Village, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers noted that the driver of the Dodge Ram, a 75-year-old man from Scotch Village, was displaying signs of impairment.

When a demand was made by officers for a sample of the man’s breath, he refused and was arrested.

Donald Russell Harvey has been charged with the following offences:

Impaired Operation of a Conveyance Causing Bodily Harm (2 counts)

Refusal to Comply with Demand (2 counts)

Obstruct a Peace Officer

He was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on June 28.

The road was closed for a number of hours as a collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

Const. Burns said the investigation is ongoing.