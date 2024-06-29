From the Cruiser – June 28, 2024.

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 125 calls for service.

The following is some of the highlighted calls as provided by Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP.

CAR FLIPS IN DITCH

On June 21 at approximately 1 am, East Hants RCMP received a call from a concerned motorist who advised that they had discovered a silver Chevrolet Aveo flipped over in a ditch on Enfield Road in Enfield.

Another witness saw four people run away from the car.

Officers patrolled but did not locate anyone in the area in distress.

The vehicle was towed.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

SUV GOES OFF ROAD IN SELMA

East Hants RCMP responded to a call for service June 21 when it was reported that an SUV had gone off the road on Highway 215 in Selma and landed it on its side.

On arrival, members determined that the driver of the vehicle had accidently caught the soft shoulder of the road and lost control of the vehicle.

The two occupants had been wearing their seatbelts and the airbags were deployed.

RCMP said the two were assessed by Maitland Fire and by EHS and thankfully sustained only minor injuries.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Suspect wanted for impaired driving

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Edgar Benjamin Macdonald, 43, of Lesterdale, NS

Macdonald was charged with impaired driving in March of 2024 after he was arrested in Lantz and has failed to appear in court as ordered.

Anyone who sees of Edgar Benjamin Macdonald is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

