HALIFAX: The province Health and Wellness Minister announced that Nova Scotia will cover full tuition costs for more than 460 people who want to become a primary care paramedic or emergency medical responder.



In return, paramedics must work in the province for four years and emergency medical responders must work here for two years.



“This is an investment in people who want to save lives. It’s an opportunity for them to learn and work in their communities and for our province to increase the number of skilled paramedics and emergency medical responders,” said Michelle Thompson.

“As our population grows, so too will our demand for emergency health services. We must be proactive now and use every tool at our disposal to increase the number of people on the ground who can respond to an emergency.”

This recruitment initiative includes:– about 180 emergency medical responders; investment of $1.9 million to cover tuition– about 150 new primary care paramedics; investment of $3.58 million– about 135 primary care paramedics, currently in training or recent graduates, whose tuition was already 50 per cent covered by the Province in exchange for three years of service – the Province will cover the other half of tuition for one additional year of service; investment of $1.35 million.There are currently 14 emergency medical responders and 692 primary care paramedics working in Nova Scotia.“Working in paramedicine can be challenging, but it is also incredibly rewarding to get out there and help people when they need it the most. Increased financial assistance and more training opportunities have made it easier to get the resources needed to make a difference in people’s lives.

“This new bursary will undoubtedly remove additional barriers for anyone interested in joining this great profession. There has never been a better time to become a paramedic in Nova Scotia.”

— Doug Allen, paramedic and paramedic recruiter, Emergency Medical Care Inc.

“Paramedicine has become a profession with many opportunities for advancement and challenges in today’s world.

“This commitment by government is a game changer for the advancement of the profession in Nova Scotia to meet a growing demand for these skilled professionals.

“On behalf of our members, thank you, Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson.”

— Kevin MacMullin, Business Manager, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 727 (Nova Scotia paramedics)



Quick Facts:

– emergency medical responders, a new role in the province, work alongside paramedics to improve emergency care

– they partner with paramedics to assess, stabilize and transport patients to hospital, or they can provide support in emergency department offload areas

– Nova Scotia will train up to 200 emergency medical responders over the next two years