Nine Mile River man, woman charged in gas station robbery

ELMSDALE: A man and woman, both from Hants County, have been charged in a pair of robberies, including one of a gas station in Elmsdale.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said that on June 24 at approximately 10:30 p.m., police responded to a robbery at the Elmsdale Petro Canada.

“Officers learned that a male had entered the store and was able to make off with a small amount of cash and lotto tickets,” said Const. Burns.

He said a woman was seen by witnesses in the passenger seat of the vehicle the suspect had arrived in.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Const. Burns said that the man and woman had committed the same type of crime in Truro approximately 30 mins prior.

Several hours later, the two were arrested in Halifax County and were held in custody.

Kyle Rogers, 40, of Nine Mile River has been charged with Robbery; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and being disguised with an intent to commit an offence.

Sarah Godfrey, 35, of Nine Mile River has been charged with robbery.