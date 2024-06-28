ENFIELD: A memorial golf tournament in honour of a much-loved East Hants RCMP officer was a huge success yet again in 2024.

Const. Andrew Ouellette, with East Hants RCMP, said the third annual Const. Heidi Stevenson Memorial Golf tournament raised more than $12,000.

The tournament took place on May 30 at the Links at Penn Hills just outside Shubenacadie.

The monies from the tournament are used to award educational Bursaries in Heidi’s honor.

Every year students can apply for bursaries.

The bursaries and application process is done through the East Hants Crime Prevention Association.

Schools Plus cheque presentation. (Submitted photo)

Const. Ouellette said this year the tournament also awarded a cheque for $500 to the Caring and Sharing Food Bank in Enfield and to Schools Plus.

Schools Plus helps feed students.

The numerous local business sponsors are the biggest key to the success of the event.

“The community support is overwhelming and heartwarming,” Const. Ouellette told The Laker News.