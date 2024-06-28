HALIFAX: An Indigenous singer from Fall River will be among the featured performers during this weekend’s Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo.

The Tattoo runs from today June 28 to July 1 at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

Dee Dee Austin of Fall River has been tabbed as one of the featured performances for the show, which usually draws in thousands to the shows every year.

Austin, who graduated from Lockview High during the second grad session on Thursday afternoon, will perform her hit Buried Truth in an explosive way that she demonstrated during the media preview.

Here is our video story from the media preview that took place on June 26 at Scotiabank Centre.

Video story sponsored by Maritime Car Wash

Video by Matt Dagley

(Dagley Media photo)

The Tattoo will also have several Fall River-area youth helping out.

The youth are part of local cadets group and have been assigned various roles during the show for the weekend.

From what we have been told, the youths are very happy and excited to have a role to play in the shows.

Get your Tattoo tickets here: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/royal-nova-scotia-international-tattoo-tickets/artist/3063024

The Kenyan group. (Dagley Media photo)

DeeDee Austin. (Dagley Media photo)

Fall River’s DeeDee Austin speaks to The Laker News. (Dagley Media photo)

Scott Long with the Tattoo. (Dagley Media photo)