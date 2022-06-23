Seventeen Fall River, Beaver Bank motorists snagged for speeding

FALL RIVER/BEAVER BANK: RCMP caught 18 motorists speeding in the Fall River/Beaver Bank area during the month of May, statistics released monthly by the provincial force indicate.

Of those 18 that were caught speeding, 17 of them were residents of the Fall River and Beaver Bank and surrounding communities, further information requested by The Laker News from N.S. RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall indicates.

Besides this, there were also 22 drivers snagged for stunting, three of which occurred near the Fall River and Beaver Bank areas (along Hwy 102 and Hwy 101).

The general location and basic community area information was requested by The Laker News to give a better breakdown of the offences.

Here is some of the highlighted stunting charges from the stunting data that caused significant concern:

179 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Highway 104 in Westchester;

173 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 101 in Yarmouth;

160 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 125 in Balls Creek;

149 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 4 in Folly Lake;

141 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 2 in Lower Onslow;

Stunting is defined as any person who operates a motor vehicle on a highway in a race, in a contest, while performing a stunt or on a bet or wager.

Anyone driving a motor vehicle 50 Km/hr or more, over a speed limit, may be charged with stunting.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 for a first offence, six points on your license and an immediate seven-day roadside license suspension.

Cpl. Marshall said speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads.

Road safety is a priority for the RCMP and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well.

If you see someone driving unsafely on our roads, please report it by calling the RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267). If you believe it is an emergency, call 911.