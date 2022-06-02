Shubenacadie trauma centre seeking funding solutions

SHUBENACADIE: A Shubenacadie-based trauma centre that helps people with dealing with multiple forms of trauma may have to shutter in three months unless government funding is found to keep it going.

Maureen Mauger, who co-founded The After Trauma Empowerment Network (ATEN), said in a letter sent to government officials that she will need to close ATEN by Aug. 1, 2022, unless bridge/core funding or a miracle is found.

Mauger began ATEN because of the high need and demand for a community-based, not-for-profit resource to address multiple forms of trauma (i.e., sexualized violence, abuse, assault, domestic violence, human trafficking and exploitation, intergenerational trauma, vicarious, homicide, etc.) and those living with the mental health impact.

ATEN offers barrier-free trauma-informed counselling therapy, support and resources to all gender individuals, families and communities affected by trauma. She currently has a caseload of over 50 clients and a waitlist of over 20 people wanting to access services. Over the past two years, ATEN has provided services and supports to over 275 people across Nova Scotia.

To date, their operational expenses (i.e., rent, phone, internet, office supplies) have been paid from donations, fundraisers and out-of-pocket. She has been volunteering her professional services full-time since March 2022.

“ATEN’s services and supports are “lifesaving” and invaluable to those who have experienced trauma and those who support them.,” said Mauger.

Marla MacInnis, provincial spokeswoman with the Department of Addictions and Mental Health, said supports for victims and survivors of sexual violence are delivered by many dedicated community-based organizations throughout the province.

She noted N.S. provided more than $925,000 each year to support the delivery of sexual violence trauma therapy at seven community-based organizations.

Three years ago, the province launched a review to find gaps in all counselling available for victims of sexual violence in Nova Scotia. Its goal was increasing the number of therapists in the province and providing more help in under-served communities.

MacInnis said last fall the province posted a request for proposals for an organization to oversee the model. The invitation to submit a proposal was extended to any organization or partnership of organizations interested, including to ATEN. That request for proposals closed on January 25, 2022.

“We are still in the process of vetting and evaluating submissions to this proposal and expect to announce the successful vendor in the next few weeks,” said MacInnis.

Municipality of East Hants CAO Kim Ramsay and Warden Eleanor Roulston said—in a combined statement—that MEH is committed to providing programs and services that improve the health and well-being of our community as a whole.

“Many of the programs and services offered by the municipality, or supported through our grant programs to community organizations, contribute to our community’s collective health,” the statement said. “Providing personal counselling services is a direct health care service and as such tied to provincial directives.

“The Municipality does not fund direct health care services. “

The two encouraged ATEN to continue to work with departments in our provincial government who have direct health care delivery mandates, the Minister of Health and Wellness and the Minister of Mental Health & Addictions.

Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois acknowledged he too was aware of the news ATEN may have to close.

“The After Trauma Empowerment Network (ATEN) plays an important role in offering counselling, support, education, intervention, resources, and care to those dealing with trauma and grief,” said Blois in an interview on June 2. “I’m pleased that the federal government was able to offer financial support to this organization during the pandemic.

“Ongoing funding for these services is under the purview of the provincial government, and it is my hope that ATEN is able to secure that funding to continue delivering these important services to the community.”