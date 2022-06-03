FALL RIVER: Two well-spoken Lockview High students have been awarded the Lieutenant Governor’s Education medal for their dedication to their education and leadership amongst their peers.

Jack Brown and Camryn Giddens were presented the medals at a ceremony recently alongside principal Kelly MacLeod.

The two spoke to The Laker News on what it means to be awarded the medal and what they did to earn the nomination from approximately 30 students who applied for the medal and were interviewed during the process.

Brown said the medal shows the effort he has put into leading groups is being acknowledged and is making a positive difference.

“I’m really proud of myself,” said Brown.

Some of the involvement he does is leading the LHS Debate Club; in Student Council; and helps the church/livestream, he’s on their etch team.

The debate club holds meetings twice a week where he has to come up with topic votes, something that is relevant to now; working out differences between the members and seeing what works for everyone.

He said when he found out he would be a recipient of the medal he was thrilled.

“I thought it was so amazing,” said Brown, who has had two of his sisters also win the medal, so he was relieved he won. “I’m honoured to have been chosen in the company of another fantastic person in Camryn.”

It turns out when the school was informing them who won only Giddens was in school. Brown was home isolating with COVID-19.

He had a message to others of getting involved in their communities and make a positive difference.

“Leadership is one of the easiest things to do a poor job at and the hardest thing to do a good job at,” said Brown. “It’s difficult but extremely rewarding. It’s beneficial to everyone.”

Giddens said it was a long process that was also nerve wrecking.

“I was confident in my abilities because I believe I fit the criteria very well,” she said. “I try very hard to present myself as a leader and a good student with above average commendable marks.

“It was nice to have recognition after putting out all this effort day after day. It’s nice to see people think I’m a good role model for others.”

She is very involved in sports in the Fall River community whether it is volunteering to help coach a baseball team; basketball team; and dozens of volleyball camps, whether it’s local at the Snow Centre, or gyms at GP Vanier and LHS.

“I especially try to empower young women who believe it might be scary to get out there and play with the guys,” she said. “I also don’t mind coaching the little guys. I did U-9 for baseball and taught them how to have good sportsmanship.

“That is key to be able to teach people how to have respect for the opponents, the refs, and the game in general.”

She also attends weekly leadership meetings via zoom called LIT Blue Jays. It’s women around the world talking about issues in your community. That is a 90-minute commitment once a week.

Giddens was called down to the office to be told she won. She hadn’t heard of anyone going in before her, so she wasn’t sure if it was good news or not.

“I didn’t know if they were trying to tell me that I didn’t get it, but they aid that I got it,” she said. ‘They told me Jack got it as well and I gave him a congrats virtually because he had COVID-19.

“It’s a real honour as well.”

She said a friend, Molly White, gave her some help in preparing for the interview process.

“She gave me some tips because I was a little nervous,” said Giddens. “She let me know it wasn’t going to be as scary as I thought.

“She wished me luck before I went in for the interview and I guess it was the luck I needed.”