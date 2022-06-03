Waverley hockey player recruited to play at Lake Placid-based school

WAVERLEY: A Waverley girls hockey player has her eyes on playing at a high-level of women’s hockey, and to do that she’s heading down south to play the sport she loves next year.

Hilary Wilkin has announced she has committed to play at Northwood High School to don the jersey of the Under-19 Huskies, based out of Lake Placid, N.Y.

She said she had considered prep schools in Canada, however with COVID-19 they weren’t able to see them.

“We wanted to explore other options and we looked into the U.S.,” said Wilkin. “There were a few schools recommended to me down there, and Northwood was one of them.”

Wilkin, 14, explained how the recruitment process went.

“We sent a video of me playing a game down to the coach with Northwood and then we set up a zoom meeting,” she said. “We went down and visit after he said he was interested in my ability.

“I did a tour and some interviews with the coach and administration with the school.”

After that, she got word that they would be signing the Lockview High student to play with them next year.

“I’ll be playing my Grade 10, 11, and 12 years there and play on the U-19 team,” she said.

Wilkin is pleased to get the opportunity. She was also recently named as a summer camp invitee by Hockey Nova Scotia for the U-16 girls team.

“My biggest reason of going there is simply for exposure and the opportunity,” she said. “It’s a hard opportunity to pass up. Just being able to skate every single day and train every day. It will help my development so much.”

The team travels around the U.S. playing against other teams, it will see her play many games and improve her skills.

She said her end goal is to eventually land with a top college hockey team.

“I want to be able to play on one of those whether it’s here in Canada or in the U.S.,” said Wilkin.

Wilkin’s friends are excited for her, she said.

“They’re obviously sad that I’m going away, and I’ll miss all my friends and family,” said Wilkin. “They’re all happy for me that I get this opportunity.”

She hasn’t ever been away from home for an extended period and will be living with a dorm mate

“I’ve never had an experience like this,” she said. “It’ll definitely be different.”