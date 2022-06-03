ENFIELD: An Enfield man charged with child sex-abuse offences related to an incident he was arrested for in Feb. 2021 has been charged with breaching conditions of his release.

In February 2021, the NS RCMP Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit laid charges against Carlos Moraga, 37-years-old, for Sexual Interference, Making Child Pornography and Making an Agreement to Commit a Sexual Offence Against a Child.

At the time, Moraga was released on conditions which banned him from using or possessing a device capable of accessing the internet.

In May, 2021, the NS RCMP ICE Unit, received information about Moraga using the internet contrary to his release conditions. RCMP officers began investigating the matter.

On June 2, 2022, officers with the NS RCMP ICE Unit, RCMP Digital Forensic Services Unit and RCMP East Hants Street Crime Enforcement Unit, executed a search warrant at a home on Daun Ave. in Enfield.

Moraga was safely arrested at the home and during the search, investigators seized devices that were connected to the internet.

Moraga, 37, has been charged with Failure to Comply with Conditions of a Release Order.

RCMP investigators brought Moraga before a Justice of the Peace, via teleconference, where he was released on stricter conditions including house arrest.

Moraga will appear in Truro Provincial Court on July 25 on the charge.

The investigation is continuing.

In Nova Scotia it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography. This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police. Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.

The RCMP encourages citizens to be a voice for children who are victims of sexual exploitation by reporting any suspected offences to your local police or by using Canada’s National tipline for reporting online sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca.

File #: 2021-687301