SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: The largest drive-in east of Montreal is set to land adjacent to Halifax Stanfield Airport, beginning June 17.

Officials with Cindicom Cinema Services Inc., in association with Scotia Speedworld, announced that operation of Speedway Drive-in will take place.

It will be hosted in the grandstand parking lot which can accommodate well over 600 vehicles, making it the largest Drive-in Theatre east of Montreal.

The Drive-in will feature the best new release movies from around the globe on a massive 40 x 60-foot open air screen.

Speedway Drive-in will open on Friday, June 17with Summer’s first box office smash Top Gun: Maverick, featuring Tom Cruise.

The Drive-in will operate seven days a week, with a few exceptions to accommodate special events hosted at Scotia Speedworld.

Officials confirmed the operation of the drive-in will have no impact on the 2022 racing schedule at Scotia Speedworld. On Friday nights the Drive-in will be hosted in the Scotia Speedworld overflow parking lot.

Admission Prices are as follows:

Regular Admission Adult $15.00 14 & under $7.50 Under 6 Free Super Tuesday Adult $11.00 Couples $18.00 14 & under $6.00 Carload $40.00

Theatre concessions will be available on site with something to please every movie fan.

Candy and chocolate, buttery theatre popcorn, sweet & salty hand popped kettle corn, as well as huge line-up of hot food including hotdogs, hamburgers, chicken fingers, pulled pork sandwiches, fries & nachos just to name a few.

