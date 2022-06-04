UPDATE: Missing man from Wellington area found, police confirm

WELLINGTON: Halifax District RCMP say a man reported missing form the Wellington area has been found safe.

The 24-year-old man reported missing earlier this morning has been found safe.

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance and retweets on social media.

