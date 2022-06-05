Nine Mile River racers top Weekly Series drivers at SSW in Week 3

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: There must have been something in the water in Nine Mile River on Friday night June 3 as three of the top local racers during CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series action at Scotia Speedworld were from the East Hants community.

Dawson Noble in the no. 8 took home the checkered flag in the MacFarlands Industrial Outlaw Bandolero division; Dave Matthews drove the 99 to the Toursec Thunder/Lightning 50 lap feature win; and Colton Noble wheeled the no. 8 Legends to the main feature victory in the Strictly ahydraulics Legends class.

Dawson Noble also earned a heat race win for the Bandoleros.

Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction started in the back after a issue in his heat race, and drove to a third place finish in the no. 24.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

MacFarlands Industrial Bandolero

1 – 8 Dawson Noble

2 – 71 Chase MacKay

3 – 24 Ayden Christensen

4 – 39 Chase Livingston

5 – 00 Caden Tufts

Heat 1 – 39 Chase Livingston

Heat 2 – 8 Dawson Noble

Hailey Bland of Lakeview added another top three finish to her resume in the Beginner Bandolero class feature, won by Avery DeCoste in the no. 13.

MacFarlands Industrial Beginner Bandolero

1 – 13 Avery DeCoste

2 – 12 Shelby Chisholm

3 – 27 Hailey Bland

4 – 85 Bella Pashkoski

5 – 44 McKenna Little

Heat 1- 13 Avery DeCoste

Dave Matthews held off the 88 of Nic Baker to bring home the victory in the main feature of the night, the Toursec Thunder/Lightning 50.

The top three were all Thunder cars, with Baker and then 94 of JJ Macphee, while Chad Sinton and Colin Matthews rounded out the top five overall.

Toursec Thunder & Lightning

1 – 99 Dave Matthews

2 – 88 Nic Baker

3 – 94 JJ macPhee

4 – 111 Chad Sinton

5 – 147 Colin Matthews

Heat 1 – 99 Dave Matthews

Heat 2 – 88 Nic Baker

In the held over legends feature from May 27, Colton Noble came home second one spot shy of the win as Danny Chisholm took the victory.

In the June 3 Legends feature, it was Gage Gilby behind Noble in the finishing order. Gilby also won one of the two heat races.

Strictly Hydraulics Legends (hold over race 15 laps JUNE 3 from MAY 27)

1 – 87 Danny Chisholm

2 – 03 Colton Noble

3 – 18 Josh Langille

4 – 20 Devin Wadden

5 – 19 Nathan Langille

(MAY 27 heat races)

Heat 1 – 66 Owen Mahar

Heat 2 – 25 Gage Gilby

Strictly Hydraulics Legends (JUNE 3)

1 – 03 Colton Noble

2 – 25 Gage Gilby

3 – 87 Danny Chisholm

4 – 20 Devin Wadden

5 – 66 Owen Mahar

Heat 1 – 87 Danny Chisholm

Heat 2 – 25 Gage Gilby

Oakfield’s Alex Johnson took advantage of trouble for the 94 Deven Smith and held off the 25 of Craig MacDonald of Waverley for the Fleet Brake Atlantic Sportsman checkered flag.

The Mason Motorsports no 96 of Scott O’Neill came home in third place. He won one of the two heat races.

Fleet Brake Atlantic Sportsman

1 – 14 Alex Johnson

2 – 25 Craig MacDonald

3 – 96 Scott O’Neill

4 – 66 Jeff Breen

5 – 31 Jesse Deveau

Heat 1 – 51 Dylan Dowe

Heat 2 – 96 Scott O’Neil

Next Friday is INEX Night for the MacFarlands Industrial Bandolero division. Racing starts at 7:00pm and all divisions are on the racing card.