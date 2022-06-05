Vaughan seventh; Lively 11th at Pro Stock Tour’s Cummins 150 at Petty

FLETCHERS LAKE: The reigning East Coast International Maritime Pro Stock Tour rookie of the year had another impressive run in his second season on the tour on June 4.

Matt Vaughan, formerly of Fletchers Lake now calling Lantz home, brought home the no. 0 East Coast International hot rod in seventh place among 16 drivers that took the green flag at Petty International Raceway just outside Moncton, N.B. for the Cummins 150.

Steve Lively of Shubenacadie drove the no. 30 East Coast Financing-sponsored machine to an 11th place finish three laps down.

Craig Slaunwhite picked up his second win of the season in front of a huge crowd at Petty International Raceway this evening.

Ashton Tucker and Cole Butcher led most of the race until lap 120 when mechanical issues struck both Tucker and Butcher, which knocked both drivers out of contention.

Slaunwhite was able to capitalize and take top spot on the podium, as did Russell Smith Jr who came home second.

Nicholas Naugle had a solid race and took the final spot in Victory Lane.

Robbie MacEwen and Darren MacKinnon represented Charlottetown well coming home fourth and fifth respectively.

Next up for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour is the RJ Poirier Heavy Equipment Repair 150 at Riverside International Speedway on June 11th at 4:00pm.

Ticket are on sale now at www.RiversideSpeedway.ca and will be available at the gates on race day.