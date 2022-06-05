Noble keeps building on momentum on League of Legends tour

RIVER GLADE, N.B.: Colton Noble continues to build the momentum early in the 2022 race season.
Noble challenged for the race lead in the no 8 machine during the Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends C.A.R.S. Automotive 50 at Petty International Raceway on June 4.
He put an attack on leader Danny Chisholm in the no 87 but that’s all he could do as Chisholm took his second straight League of Legends tour race win.
Gage Gilby of Enfield came home in fourth place for the race in the no. 25.
Nate Singer of Kennetcook was 11th in the race in the no. 81.
CROSS ROADS MARITIME LEAGUE OF LEGENDS TOUR
C.A.R.S. AUTOMOTIVE 50
1st – #87 Danny Chisholm
2nd – #18 Josh Langille
3rd – #03 Colton Noble
4th – #25 Gage Gilby ®
5th – #66 Owen Mahar
6th – #0 Tanton Wooldridge ®
7th – #20 Devin Wadden
8th – #19 Nathan Langille
9th – #66M Daryl Mahar
10th – #07 Kelsey Hann ®
11th – #81 Nate Singer ®
12th – #14 Brayden Wadden ®
13th – #46 Randy Stoddard ®
14th – #215 Greg Patles ®
15th – #23 Teagan Dempsey ®
The no. 24 Ayden Christensen held on to the lead even when he almost made a miscue on the last lap to beat Chase MacKay to the line for the Leisure Days RV Bandolero feature win.
In the Beginner bando class, Lakeview’s Hailey Bland battled the 5 of Ethan Hicken, but ran out of laps and settled for second.
LEISURE DAYS RV BANDOLEROS
1st – #24 Ayden Christensen
2nd – #71 Chase MacKay
3rd – #00 Caden Tufts
4th – #39 Chase Livingston
5th – #13 Aiden MacDonald
6th – #14 Sam MacDonald
7th – #92 Ian Crawford
LEISURE DAYS RV BEGINNER BANDOLEROS
1st – #5 Ethan Hicken
2nd – #27 Hailey Bland
3rd – #83 Hudson Ruff
4th – #41 Mandi Lee
5th – #33 Wyatt Peters
6th – #86 Marco Doiron
7th – #47 Irelyn Rose
DNS – #22 Tylar Dempsey