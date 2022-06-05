Noble keeps building on momentum on League of Legends tour

RIVER GLADE, N.B.: Colton Noble continues to build the momentum early in the 2022 race season.

Noble challenged for the race lead in the no 8 machine during the Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends C.A.R.S. Automotive 50 at Petty International Raceway on June 4.

He put an attack on leader Danny Chisholm in the no 87 but that’s all he could do as Chisholm took his second straight League of Legends tour race win.

Gage Gilby of Enfield came home in fourth place for the race in the no. 25.

Nate Singer of Kennetcook was 11th in the race in the no. 81.

CROSS ROADS MARITIME LEAGUE OF LEGENDS TOUR

C.A.R.S. AUTOMOTIVE 50

1st – #87 Danny Chisholm

2nd – #18 Josh Langille

3rd – #03 Colton Noble

4th – #25 Gage Gilby ®

5th – #66 Owen Mahar

6th – #0 Tanton Wooldridge ®

7th – #20 Devin Wadden

8th – #19 Nathan Langille

9th – #66M Daryl Mahar

10th – #07 Kelsey Hann ®

11th – #81 Nate Singer ®

12th – #14 Brayden Wadden ®

13th – #46 Randy Stoddard ®

14th – #215 Greg Patles ®

15th – #23 Teagan Dempsey ®

The no. 24 Ayden Christensen held on to the lead even when he almost made a miscue on the last lap to beat Chase MacKay to the line for the Leisure Days RV Bandolero feature win.

In the Beginner bando class, Lakeview’s Hailey Bland battled the 5 of Ethan Hicken, but ran out of laps and settled for second.

LEISURE DAYS RV BANDOLEROS

1st – #24 Ayden Christensen

2nd – #71 Chase MacKay

3rd – #00 Caden Tufts

4th – #39 Chase Livingston

5th – #13 Aiden MacDonald

6th – #14 Sam MacDonald

7th – #92 Ian Crawford

LEISURE DAYS RV BEGINNER BANDOLEROS

1st – #5 Ethan Hicken

2nd – #27 Hailey Bland

3rd – #83 Hudson Ruff

4th – #41 Mandi Lee

5th – #33 Wyatt Peters

6th – #86 Marco Doiron

7th – #47 Irelyn Rose

DNS – #22 Tylar Dempsey