Batchilder’s offensive explosion powers Female Jr A Wolves

LOWER SACKVILLE: The Female Jr A Wolves scored six times in the opening period and never let off the gas pedal en route to a 17-3 smashing of the Saint John Rapids on Sunday June 5.

The East Coast Junior Lacrosse League Jr A Female lacrosse league game was played at the Sackville Arena in Lower Sackville before a small crowd.

Pearce Batchilder scored seven times, while adding three assists in the victory.

Lauryn Swallow scored a hat trick, including a beauty where she took the ball from the side and raced through a couple defenders before powering the ball into the net past the Saint John goalie.

Madison Rossong and Emily Muse each added two goals apiece, while singles went to Jade Corkum; Maddi Hamilton; and Halley James, of Fall River.

James also contributed two assists in the victory.

Sofia Mullen had five assists.

Other helpers went to Jenna Pressley; Cadence Haas with two; Brooke Rose with two; Sarah Covey; and Lexi Chambers.