Shubie Canal set to reveal new and improved Interpretation Centre

DARTMOUTH: The excitement is building as the Shubenacadie Canal Commission will open their new exhibits at the Fairbanks Interpretive Centre at Shubie Park in Dartmouth.

The public is invited to come celebrate this milestone on Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.

Since its opening in 1987, the centre has welcomed visitors from all over the world to learn about the Shubenacadie Canal. As part of the Transitions project, the Shubenacadie Canal Commission has redeveloped the Fairbanks Interpretive Centre in Shubie Park to share the stories of the waterway in a modern, engaging, and inclusive space. T

ADVERTISEMENT:

The redevelopment project presents a cultural and geographical history of the waterway, and offer new opportunities for interactive, hands-on engagement and learning.

The waters, shores, and communities of the Shubenacadie Waterway are home to thousands of years of cultural and natural history.

The new exhibits are a dynamic shift from the singular story of the Canal to a shared stewardship of the Shubenacadie Waterway through the flow of connection. The Shubenacadie Waterway is the site of connection between communities and culture from Kjipuktuk (Halifax Harbour) to Pekwitapa’qek (Bay of Fundy).

ADVERTISEMENT:

The exhibits are divided into the following subthemes: Lifeways on the Shubenacadie (Cultural Heritage), Building Change (Built Heritage) and Natural Shubenacadie (Ecology).

“The new artifacts and bilingual displays will foster a deeper understanding of our shared heritage,” said Sylvain Allaire, Chair, Shubenacadie Canal Commission.

“Our goal is to provide a space where the past meets the present, where culture and nature intersect, and where visitors can explore, learn, and appreciate the Shubenacadie Canal Waterway.”

The new exhibits are funded by Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, the Province of Nova Scotia, Halifax Foundation, and the Shubenacadie Canal Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Quick Facts

Nova Scotia’s largest river basin is the Shubenacadie, stretching 72 km from Enfield to Maitland on the Cobequid Bay.

The Shubenacadie Canal Waterway system spans 114 km, connecting the Halifax Harbour to the Bay of Fundy and consisting of seven lakes and one river.

It was was established through an Act of the Legislature in 1986.