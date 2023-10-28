Lake Banook getting federal investment towards its “Paddle Up” campaign

DARTMOUTH: The Banook Canoe Club on Lake Banook in Dartmouth us getting some “Paddle Up” support from its local federal MP.

Darren Fisher announced Oct. 26 that the federal government would be investing $115,128 to the club to help in its “Paddle Up” capital campaign.

Fisher said in a release that the contribution will help the Canoe Club engage architectural and engineering expertise to draft plans for a historical revitalization.

The Lake Banook Clubhouse will be modernized, making it fully accessible and safe for all athletes and visitors, while respecting the historic character of the building. A newly-launched capital campaign will help the organization raise the funds needed to complete its work.

Fisher said the announcement further demonstrates the Government of Canada’s commitment to supporting accessible and inclusive spaces.

Quotes

“The Banook Canoe Club has been an important part of Dartmouth’s community life for more than a century. Preserving it for the next generation, while making it more accessible is a win-win. Investing in community institutions boosts tourism, strengthens local economies, and helps Dartmouth capitalize on the momentum in Atlantic Canada.”

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

“For over 120 years, the non-profit Banook Canoe Club has served our community. From those who enjoy paddling for physical and social activity, to athletes following their Olympic dreams—the Banook Canoe Club enhances quality of life for residents in Dartmouth while providing integral facilities for international events. I can’t wait to see this iconic building preserved and enhanced for our community to enjoy today and well into the future.”

Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour

“I think the revitalization of the Banook Canoe Club is going to be epic. It’s going to bring a whole new spark to people’s lives. The main message I would love to give folks who want to support this club is that it’s a place for all.

“So many people have used this space over the decades in the history of this special spot and keeping that tradition going forward just cements it more in our community.

“I know the hearts of Dartmouthians and Nova Scotians and people from all over will support this initiative and this big final push.”

Karen Furneaux, OLY Assistant Coach at Banook Canoe Club

Quick facts

The Banook Canoe Club is a non-profit organization which aims to provide a balanced approach to coaching, encourage community active participation, and support lifelong well-being. The Club offers programs in sprint canoe and kayaks, war canoe, dragon boat and kiddie canoe.

The current clubhouse is a historical building, dating back to 1903. Besides fitness and training programs, it is also a community meeting space for weddings, dances, after-school programming and social events.

The club’s “Paddle Up” capital campaign aims to fundraise $5 million to revitalize the clubhouse. Construction is underway and is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2025.