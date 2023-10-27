KENNETCOOK: The Kennetcook Kid is heading to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Wyatt Sanford punched his ticket as a representative of Canada at next year’s Olympic Games in Paris, France winning his semi-final match at the Pan Am Games, winning his match on points.

The excitement of the achievement was clear on the many congratulatory messages Sanford received on posts on Facebook posts either on the Sanford Boys Boxing or Boxing Canada pages.

Sanford secured the Olympic ticket in the 63.5 kilograms class after all the judges agreed he was stronger than his opponent Brazil’s Yuri Falcao dos Reis in rounds two and three.

Four of the five judges thought dos Reis was the better boxer in the first round.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Sanford is ecstatic to be representing Kennetcook at Paris 2024.

“I’m coming home to Kennetcook (Nova Scotia). I will have that ticket, and I will have that medal, and I will be coming down to the little local coffee shop,” Sanford said in an article on Olympic.ca by Caela Fenton.

“It’s me in the ring, but it’s for the whole community.

“Without my hometown, I wouldn’t be where I’m at and I always fight with them on my side.”