WINDSOR JUNCTION/WAVERLEY: Beginning tomorrow, July 5, Halifax Water and its contractors will undertake “significant work” on the water main in the Cobequid Road/Glendale Avenue area of Lower Sackville.

The work will see Halifax Water replace approximately 500 feet of water main, a source of many issues in recent weeks and months of water problems for area residents.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, and drivers should expect delays in their daily commute. Local traffic access will be maintained, but we strongly recommend that you use alternative routes and avoid this intersection.

The impacted areas include Waverley, Sackville, Fall River, Lakeview, and Windsor Junction, with much of the impact expected in the Fall River Village area.

“We are committed to the safety of our Customers, Employees, Contractors and the General Public,” said Halifax Water in a release. “Our focus is on doing this work safely, and we ask drivers to please adhere to all road safety signage.”

They said that motorists are also reminded that speed fines double in work zones.

Customers can learn more about this work and sign up for updates here: halifaxwater.ca/cobequid.

For the safety of work crews and residents, please observe social/physical distancing requirements (2 metres of separation).

Halifax Water apologized for any inconvenience this emergency water main replacement work may cause.

For more information on Halifax Water, please check www.halifaxwater.ca, visit us on YouTube, or Twitter @HalifaxWater, Facebook, or call our Customer Care Centre at 902-420-9287.