RCMP arrest two after Lower Sackville home invasion

LOWER SACKVILLE: Two men have been arrested by Halifax District RCMP following a brazen home invasion in Lower Sackville on July 2.

RCMP Cpl. Adam Jackson said in a release that police were called to a residence after the occupants reported being robbed by two men carrying a firearm.

“The RCMP attended the scene and shortly afterward located a vehicle on Highway 102 which had fled the scene,” said Cpl. Jackson.

Cpl. Jackson said two men in the vehicle, Joel Burdon, 31, and and 35 year-old Aaron Evans, were taken into custody.

He said stolen property taken during the incident has been recovered.

The men have been charged with various offences including Breaking, Entering and Committing Armed Robbery.

Both are being held in custody and will appear in court on Monday.

File Number 2021-79281