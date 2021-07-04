N.S. following federal requirements for international travellers

HALIFAX: The province announced that beginning July 5 International travellers can come to Nova Scotia following federal requirements. The move aligns N.S. with the federal government’s approach to easing border measures for international travellers.



All travellers who are permitted to enter Canada will be able to come to Nova Scotia. This means more international travelers will be allowed to enter the province, including business travellers who cannot do their work virtually, and visiting Canadian citizens.



All international travellers must follow federal quarantine requirements.



“It makes sense to align our border policy with the federal government’s for international travel,” said Premier Iain Rankin. “The federal rules are the same as Nova Scotia’s for fully vaccinated travellers and more stringent for others.

“This is another positive step in our province’s cautious reopening strategy.”

Starting July 5, the federal government does not require international travellers who are approved for entry to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated at least 14 days before arriving in Canada.

Fully vaccinated travellers arriving by air will not be required to stay at a government-authorized hotel. Travellers must still meet other mandatory federal requirements including pre- and on-arrival testing.



Nova Scotia is also encouraging travelers to be tested while they are in the province.



“As we continue to open Nova Scotia to Canadian and international travellers it is important that we continue to increase our protection by having all eligible Nova Scotians get two doses of COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “It’s also important for us to maintain measures such as masking in indoor public places and physical distancing as we re-open.”

All international travellers must complete the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in form. Only those who have been fully vaccinated can upload their proof of vaccination.There is no change for anyone else entering Canada. They must quarantine at their point of entry until they get a negative test result. Then they can enter Nova Scotia and complete the rest of their 14-day quarantine. A second negative test is required to end quarantine.Additional Resources:Federal travel requirements: https://travel.gc.ca/travel-covid/travel-restrictions/covid-vaccinated-travellers-entering-canada#vaccinated COVID-19 testing appointments: https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en