Sipekne’katik man charged with firearm-related offences

SIPEKNE’KATIK: A 33-year-old man has been charged following an early morning incident June 1 where the man is alleged to have threatened to kill someone while brandishing a firearm.

N.S. RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said at approximately 3:55 a.m. this morning, Sipekne’katik RCMP responded to a report of a man brandishing a firearm and threatening to kill someone on Burma Rd. in Sipekne’katik.

Colchester County District RCMP members also responded to the scene to assist.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cpl. Marshall said the man was located at a nearby home on Poplar St. RCMP officers secured the area around the home and began negotiating with the man.

“After a short time, he surrendered and was safely arrested,” he said.

RCMP officers conducted a search of the home and located a rifle and ammunition.

A second man obstructed officers by impeding their search of the home, which resulted in his arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT:

James Morris, 33, of Sipekne’katik, has been charged with Pointing a Firearm; Unsafe Storage of a Firearm; Possession of a Firearm while Prohibited; Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number; and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

Morris appeared in Shubenacadie Provincial Court this morning and was remanded into custody. He will return to court on June 5.

The second man has since been released from custody and will be charged with Obstructing a Peace Officer. He will appear in court at a later date.

File #: 2023-760584