ELMSDALE: Police are seeking suspects after vehicles had rocks thrown at them.

East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns said that police received several calls from motorists that there were rocks thrown at their vehicles on Nov. 25.

Const. Burns said the incidents took place along Highway 2 in Elmsdale near the Elmsdale Lumber Mill/Pete’za Perfect location.

“Immediate and extensive vehicle and foot patrols were conducted by several police units, but nobody was located on scene or in the area,” said Const. Burns.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said at this time, there are no suspects identified.

East Hants RCMP are asking the public for their assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for this “very reckless and dangerous act.”

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.