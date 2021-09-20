From LifeSchoolhouse – Enfield

ELMSDALE: It’s finally here.

LifeSchoolHouse: Enfield and Cup of Soul with the support of the East Hants Family Resource Center and hopefully others to come are starting a community pantry called The Giving Pantry.

It will be located out front of Cup of Soul in Elmsdale on Hwy 214, across from the Elmsdale RBC.

It is for anyone who may need some extra or just need. It is for people to take what they need but also for those who can leave what they can. It will be replenished daily.

The Giving Pantry will have it’s own FB page to let you know what may be added that day. Like a farmer gave eggs or fresh produce or we got a donation of canned goods.

The community can donate by dropping off goods to Cup of Soul or Lifeschoolhouse Enfield on Oldham Rd. It was officially launched on Sept. 17.

Come out and show support by dropping off a donation.

Also a thank you to East Hants Glass and Huge thanks to J.A. MacRae Construction for the materials.