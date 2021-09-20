HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is reporting 55 new cases of COVID-19 and 88 recoveries since the last update on Sept. 17.

Thirty-four of the cases are in Central Zone. Twenty-four are close contacts of previously reported cases. Three are related to travel. Seven are under investigation.



There are signs of community spread among those in Central Zone aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.



Thirteen cases are in Northern Zone. Eleven are close contacts of previously reported cases. Two are under investigation.



There is a large cluster of linked cases in a defined, unvaccinated group in Northern Zone, and more cases are expected.

Five cases are in Western Zone. Two are related to travel. Two are close contacts of previously reported cases. One is under investigation.Three cases are in Eastern Zone. All are related to travel.As of today, Nova Scotia has 129 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, eight people are in hospital COVID-19 units.Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,196 tests on Sept.17; 2,679 tests on Sept. 18; and 2,670 tests on Sept. 19.As of Sept. 19, 1,486,264 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 714,101 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.Since April 1, there have been 4,625 positive COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 4,468 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.

Testing advice:Nova Scotians with or without symptoms can book a test at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en for primary assessment centres across the province. Those with no symptoms are encouraged to use one of the primary assessment centres with drop-in testing, pop-up sites or public health mobile units if they want to be tested.More information on testing can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is advised to self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test.Anyone advised by public health that they were a close contact needs to complete a full 14-day quarantine, regardless of test results, unless they are fully vaccinated. If they are fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the exposure date, they do not need to self-isolate as long as they are not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. They should still get tested and should monitor for symptoms up to 14 days after the exposure date. If symptoms develop, they should get tested and self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.