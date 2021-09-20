HRM volunteer award nominations for 2022 now opened

FALL RIVER/BEAVER BANK/MUSQ. VALLEY: The Halifax Regional Municipality is currently seeking nominations for the 2022 Volunteer Awards.

HRM said in a release the annual event puts a spotlight on residents that have made a difference in their community by donating their time and skills to various programs and services.

Nominating an individual or volunteer group is a great opportunity to show appreciation for the work that volunteers do to help build stronger, healthier and more supportive communities.

In the release, HRM said nominations must be submitted in one of three award categories: adult, youth (ages 13-19) and community group.

For detailed nomination criteria and online applications, click here.

The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Successful nominees will be notified in March and will be invited to attend an awards ceremony with the Mayor and members of Regional Council in April, to coincide with National Volunteer Week, April 25-29, 2022.

To find out more about the 2022 Volunteer Awards program, volunteer training opportunities, or how to become a volunteer yourself, click here.