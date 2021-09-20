RCMP arrest two for Lower Sackville home invasion

LOWER SACKVILLE: Two men are in custody following a home invasion in Lower Sackville.

On September 16, just before midnight, Halifax District RCMP responded to a home invasion on Hillcrest Avenue. Three armed men entered the home and assaulted an occupant.

The men took personal belongings from the home and fled the area in a grey Chevrolet Equinox. Witnesses heard a gun shot prior to the vehicle leaving.

A short time later Halifax Regional Police (HRP) East Division Patrol members located the suspect vehicle in Dartmouth. The suspects initially did not stop for police, but then stopped the vehicle on Lahey Road and the three occupants fled on foot.

Patrol officers and an HRP K9 team arrested two of the suspects a short distance from the vehicle and recovered three firearms, a quantity of cannabis and articles taken from the home.

Two occupants were inside the home at the time of the incident.

One man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by EHS. The other person was not injured.

Colin Alan Beals, 39, of North Preston and Jamar Lakwame Carvery, 23, of Cole Harbour, remain in custody and both are schedule to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court today, Sept. 20.

Both are charged with the following:

· Break and Enter

· Assault with a Weapon

· Forcible Confinement x 2

· Disguise with Intent

· Theft Under

· Unsafe Handling of a Firearm x 2

· Pointing a Firearm

· Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose x 3

· Carrying a Concealed Weapon

· Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 2

· Possession of a Firearm Knowing it is Unauthorized x 2

· Unauthorized Possession in a Motor Vehicle x 2

· Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition x 2

· Weapons Trafficking x 2

· Reckless Discharge of a Firearm

· Flight from Police

Carvery is also charged with the following:

· Possession Contrary to Firearm Prohibition x 4

· Possession Contrary to Court Order x 4

· Breach of Release Order

The investigation continues and led by the RCMP/HRP Integrated General Investigation Section of the Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 901-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.