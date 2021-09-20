StudentVote21: GPV students learn why voting matters

FALL RIVER: Grade 8 students at Georges P. Vanier Junior learned the values of why voting in an election is important during their participating in the mock Student vote federal election.

GPV Social Studies teachers delivered the Student Vote Program created by the non-partisan organization CIVIX Canada, then visit the mock polling station staffed by student volunteers set-up in the library.

The students cast their ballots for those they felt would best represent them in Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook and as Prime Minister of Canada on Sept. 20. They did this after doing some research previously on each party and their ideas for Canada and the riding.

Jacob Van Buskirk; Oliver Smith; Geneva Hudgins; Sarah Hughes; and Haya Outa Bachi answered a few questions of their participation in the Fall River school’s Student Vote election.

Jacob said he enjoyed showing people how to vote, while Oliver was happy to help staff the polling station in the Llewellyn Library. They understand the importance of voting.

“We know it’s important because, if you don’t vote, then it could be a whole different change in the election. That one extra vote could make a change.

“We also have a right to vote, so we should probably use it.”

The two were asked how they chose whoever they voted for in the mock election.

“I chose what I wanted for the community and Canada in general, and what he or she said, what they promised,” said Jacob.

Oliver agreed.

“That’s how I chose too,” he said. “We looked at what they were promising, and I thought of what I wanted for the community.”

The two feel the experience gives them a better understanding of the process for when the time comes that they can indeed cast a ballot that counts.

“I know voting is important now because I didn’t know much about voting before this and I learned a lot from StudentVote,” said Jacob.

“I didn’t really know much about how it worked or even the candidates or anything. I now understand what voting is and definitely will take advantage of the opportunity in the future,” added Oliver.

Geneva enjoyed educating her fellow classmates on the importance of voting.

“It was great being able to help other students understand voting,” she said.

She based her vote on the candidate she felt would best serve the community.

“I chose based on what they were going to be doing and how they were going to help, going to be helping people and people in the community and all through Canada,” said Geneva.

Sarah Hughes enjoyed putting the ballot in, casting her vote.

“It was cool to mark my choice on a piece of paper and then vote,” said Sarah outside GPV with a teacher by her.

She said they learned a lot on what MP’s and the federal government does.

“We did some research on who we were voting for,” she said.

Haya said she enjoyed participating in the StudentVote.

“I got the feel of what it’s like to be in one of the elections,” she said.

She learned the importance of how every vote matters. That’s one thing she told other students as well.

“I got to help people understand how to vote and teach people the basics of voting and how they could do it in the future when they become of age in the federal election,” said Haya

The results of the local and Canada-wide Student vote elections will be released upon the closing of all polls in Canada.