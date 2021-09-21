FALL RIVER/EAST HANTS: More than 700,000 elementary and high school students across the country participated in Student Vote Canada, coinciding with the 2021 federal election.

After learning about democracy and elections, researching the parties and platforms, and debating the future of the country, students cast their ballots for the official candidates running in their school’s electoral district.

As of 9:00pm ET today (September 20), 740,515 votes were reported from 5,478 schools, with results reported from all 338 federal electoral districts.

Here is some highlights from the Student Vote result:

· The Liberal Party won 117 seats and 24% of the popular vote, forming a minority government. Justin Trudeau won in his seat in the riding of Papineau, QC.

· The NDP won 107 seats and took 29% of the popular vote, forming the official opposition. Jagmeet Singh won his seat in the riding of Burnaby South, BC.

· The Conservative Party won 91 seats and 25% of the popular vote. Erin O’Toole won his seat in the riding of Durham, ON.

· The Bloc Québecois won 20 seats and took 2% of the popular vote. Yves-François Blanchet lost his seat in the riding of Beloeil—Chambly, QC.

· The Green Party won 3 seats and 10% of the popular vote. Annamie Paul lost her seat in the riding of Toronto Centre, ON.

“When we started the campaign, we were unsure how many schools would participate given the limited time. Teachers have exceeded our expectations. We would like to thank teachers for dedicating time to the program and for helping educate future voters.

“Our democracy will be stronger because of you,” says Taylor Gunn, President and CEO of CIVIX Canada.

View the complete national results, results by riding, and results by school by visiting: https://studentvote.ca/results/canada2021