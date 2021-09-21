KINGS-HANTS: Kody Blois was the choice of students across Kings-Hants in the StudentVote mock election that ran parallel to the federal election.

Results of the student election were released upon all polls in Canada closing. Students selected a Liberal minority government.

The Student Vote Program was created by the non-partisan organization CIVIX Canada,

In East Hants, the NDP did have support from some students, but overall it was Blois winning East Hants on his way to being the choice for all Kings-Hants students.

At Elmsdale District school, students chose NDP’s Stephen Schneider as their MP with 26 votes. Blois was second at 19; Mark Parent of the Conservative’s 11.

Green Party’s Sheila Richardson had five votes, while the People Party’s Steven Ford had one vote.

Students at Hants East Rural High gave Blois a 102 vote win over Schneider (222 to 120) if they could vote. Parent was third at 111 votes.

Richardson was fourth with 41 votes, six ahead of Ford.

At Uniacke District School in Mount Uniacke, Blois won by one vote over Parent 11-10 of the 35 votes from students.

The other votes went to Richardson with six; while four each went to Ford and Schneider.

Highlights of two other high schools.

At Horton High, they chose Schneider as their MP with 123 votes and Blois at 121.

Parent had 84 votes; Richardson 46; and Ford with 29 votes.

At Central Kings High, Schneider won votes from 115 students; while Parent was at 106 votes.

Blois was third with 89; Ford at 50 votes; and Richardson at 32 votes.

For students at Northeast Kings Education Centre, Schneider was their choice with 75 votes and Parent at 52 votes. Blois had 26 votes; Richardson 25 votes; and Ford at 10.

Check out the results by looking for Kings-Hants: https://studentvote.ca/results/district_results/38/6/18