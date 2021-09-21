StudentVote: NDP’s Chisholm choice for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook students

SACKVILLE/FALL RIVER: If it was up to the students at participating StudentVote schools in Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook, Jenna Chisholm would be their new MP.

The StudentVote mock election that ran parallel to the federal election. Results of the student election were released upon all polls in Canada closing. Students selected a Liberal minority government.

The Student Vote Program was created by the non-partisan organization CIVIX Canada.

Overall, Chisholm earned 817 votes, compared to incumbent (and who was re-elected in the real election) Liberal Darrell Samson’s 659 votes.

Conservative Angela Conrad earned 350 votes; the Green Party’s Anthony Edmonds had 336, while People Party’s Earl Gosse earned a vote from 120 students.

At Beaver Bank-Monarch School, Edmonds received eight of the 20 students who voted votes; Conrad and Samson each had five.

Meanwhile, Chisholm and Gosse had one vote apiece.

For students at Georges P. Vanier Junior High in Fall River, Samson took home the trust of 220 votes; Chisholm had 141 votes cast in his name.

Conrad had 99 votes; Edmonds94 votes; and Gosse26.

At Lockview High in Fall River, Samson took the students choice by one vote over Chisholm 50-49. Conrad had 33 votes: Edmonds 16 and Gosse six votes.

For those at Waverley Memorial School, Samson was also their choice winning the votes of 49 students. Chisholm had 28 votes; Edmonds was third at 17.

Conrad finished fourth with 15 votes and Gosse had six votes.

A look at a couple of other schools in Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook results as posted by StudentVote:

Chisholm earned the choice of 186 students at Millwood High in Lower Sackville, while Conrad had 85 votes.

Samson had 69 votes; Edmonds came away with 49 and Gosse had 44 votes.

At Island View High in Eastern Passage, Chisholm was the top choice with 171 votes, with Edmonds at 75 votes and Samson at 64 votes.

Conrad had 31 votes and Gosse three students cast their ballot for him.

Checkout the results here: https://studentvote.ca/results/district_results/38/6/19.