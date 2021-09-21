Statement from HRM on homeless encampment at Meagher Park

HALIFAX: The following is a statement from the Halifax Regional Municipality regarding support being provided to occupants of the homeless encampment at Meagher Park on Chebucto Road.

On Saturday, September 18, the municipality was contacted by professional service providers and volunteers at the homeless encampment located at Meagher Park requesting support to immediately relocate individuals from the park due to an increased risk to the health and safety of both the tent occupants and the public.

HRM took immediate action to secure alternative, safe, temporary accommodations and, in collaboration with professional service providers, placed seven individuals who accepted this offer, into these accommodations.

The location of the temporary accommodations is not being disclosed in an effort to protect the safety and privacy of those who have accepted this support.

Given the short lead time and challenges with availability, the duration of these stays at the secured accommodations is limited; however, steps continue to be taken in collaboration with the Province of Nova Scotia and community based partners, to identify and offer other temporary accommodations and/ or housing options.

These current accommodations will be made available until alternate options have been secured.

Municipal staff continue to work to identify sites that have the potential to accommodate temporary housing and are assessing the appropriateness of their use for this purpose, as well as the potential costs.

The municipality has committed to investing $500,000 towards a range of emergency accommodations for those experiencing homelessness. If appropriate options are identified, professional community-based service providers will be engaged to determine the suitability of the site for short-term housing and providing support.

As housing insecurity continues to be an issue in the region, work with community partners and other levels of government has significantly accelerated, and collaboration has expanded to help address both affordable housing and homelessness.

For more information on the municipality’s approach to homelessness and initiatives to support affordable housing, visit our website.