Theft of ATV near AMP being investigated by RCMP

ATLANTIC MOTORSPORT PARK: RCMP in Enfield are investigating the theft of an ATV near Atlantic Motorsport Park in North Salem on June 13.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said that a local resident advised police they left their ATV in the woods overnight behind the Shubenacadie race track after getting a flat.

“They returned the next day to retrieve it and the ATV was missing,’ said S/Sgt. Bushell.

The ATV is a described as a Green 2009 Suzuki King Quad 400.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to call East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).