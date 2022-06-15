Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week (June 7 to June 14) officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 87 calls for service.

The following are highlighted calls with info provided by East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

OBSERVANT RESIDENT

On June 11, East Hants RCMP received a call at night from a concerned local resident that a door was left ajar at an Enfield business.

Officers made an immediate patrol, searched the building and surrounding area to confirm there was no break in and secured the building.

Many thanks to the vigilant resident who took the time to call.

TOOLS TAKEN IN THEFT

On June 13, East Hants RCMP received a compliant of theft from a vehicle in Enfield.

The caller reported numerous tools were stolen from the bed of their truck some time overnight.

Missing was a 1/2″ Hilti impact driver, sockets, and Hilti bag with some misc. tools.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to call East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

NEW SPEED RADAR TESTED

On June 14, Const. Crouse and his fellow members braved the wet weather to try out the detachment’s new hand-held radar along Highway 354 in Noel.

East Hants RCMP would like to thank the local residents for driving with due care and attention.

East Hants Most Wanted: Halifax man sought on warrant

The following information is provided by East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of David Ian Silliker, 48 of Halifax.

David Ian Silliker is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 140(2) Public Mischief (Making False Statements to Police)

This charge stems from an incident which took place in April 2021 in Elmsdale.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating David Ian Silliker.

Anyone who sees David Ian Silliker is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

