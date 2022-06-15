SHUBENACADIE: Officers responded to a report of shots fired near Indian Road in Shubenacadie on June 7.

East Hants RCMP S/SGT. Cory Bushell said the caller told police they heard a total of four shots over the course of an hour.

“They suspected illegal hunting was afoot,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said officers patrolled the area and were unable to determine the source of the shots.

S/Sgt. Bushell said residents are asked to call East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 if they have any information about this matter or if they observe such activity in the future.

[adortate banner=”111″]