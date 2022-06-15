A release from HIAA

HALIFAX STANFIELD: It’s time for Atlantic Canadians to do what they do best and give Eurowings Discover a warm East Coast welcome as the European airline makes its debut in Halifax.

On June 13, Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA) is celebrating the arrival of Eurowings Discover, the Lufthansa Group’s new leisure airline, at Halifax Stanfield.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Eurowings Discover as a new airline serving our airport and region,” said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, HIAA. “The addition of its new non-stop service between Halifax and Frankfurt gives Atlantic Canadians more choice for international travel.”

The route also creates opportunities for increasing inbound tourism. Nova Scotia is a popular travel destination for German tourists and HIAA expects to welcome more tourists from Europe this summer, which will benefit the industry as it rebuilds following two years of significantly reduced activity.

Eurowings Discover’s passengers will have access to the Lufthansa Group network in Frankfurt and the Air Canada network in North America, providing great opportunities for connections to destinations within Europe and beyond, including Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Passengers can also use Aeroplan points, earning and redeeming points for Eurowings Discover flights.

“The addition of Halifax as the fifth Canadian gateway for the Lufthansa Group certainly solidifies Canada as a key pillar of our transatlantic routes and relationships with North America,” said Brendan Shashoua, Head of Sales, Lufthansa Group, Canada. “With the new Eurowings Discover flight between Halifax and Frankfurt, we are truly opening up Eastern Canada to Germany, Europe and the world.”

Frankfurt Route Details

• Today, June 13, the Eurowings Discover flight departs Halifax Stanfield at 19:40 and arrives in Frankfurt at 7:20 the following day. All times are local.

• The initial Eurowings Discover flight departed Frankfurt on Sunday, June 12 at 15:50 and arrived in Halifax at 18:10.

• The flight is a summer seasonal service, operating 2x weekly from June 13, 2022, to September 9, 2022, on an Airbus A300-300.