Shubenacadie man faces breach charges after checkpoint stop

UPPER RAWDON: A 35-year-old Shubenacadie man is facing charges relating to being in contact with somehow he was ordered not to after a stop by police on June 10.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said officers were conducting a checkpoint along Highway 14 in Upper Rawdon when a Shubenacadie resident pulled up.

“Police quickly realized the male had no license,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

But that wasn’t all that they discovered.

“Upon further investigation, police realized the driver was on a no-contact order for the vehicle’s passenger,” he said.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the man was arrested at the scene.

He will face the courts at a later date on charges of fail to comply with conditions and driving without a license.