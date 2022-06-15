Large bird mistaken as person by security sends police to the scene

ELMSDALE: An image seen by security at the large car lot in the Elmsdale Business Park of a suspect in a possible break-and-enter sent RCMP to the scene on June 13.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said RCMP officers from East Hants and Indian Brook responded to the scene for a report of a break and enter in progress.

“Officers arrived on scene, set up containment and began to search the area when they were updated by dispatch that the image seen by security was not a person,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “It was instead a large bird that had flown away prior to police arrival.”

S/Sgt. Bushell said an extensive search was conducted by officers to confirm no signs of break and enter or damage to the fence.

Police are still looking for the bird which is now under investigation for “flight” from police.