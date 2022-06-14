FALL RIVER: The Lockview High Dragons awarded their athletes for their 2021-2022 performances on June 10.

First up is team awards that were handed out by the Athletic department, along with photos from us being on hand for coverage. Photos may not be in order.

The awards were handed out before family and friends at the Cafetorium as the top athletes and academic athletes were recognized.

Athletic Director Steve Wilcox highlighted several of the accomplishments in a short speech before it was time to hand out the hardware.

This years team award winners are as follows (with some photos of presentations, which may or may not be in order)

Miles Chute

GOLF

Top Rookie – Blake Wilson

Coaches Award – Molly White

MVP – Miles Chute

Austin Theriault.

Monica Johnston.

CROSS COUNTRY

Heart Award – Austin Theriault

Coaches Award – Monica Johnston

MVP – Abby Lewis

FOOTBALL

Heart Award – Charlie Hoffman

MVP – Hayden Bures

BASEBALL

Heart Award – Matt Johnston

Coaches Award – Ashton Trueman

MVP – Lucas Taylor

Lily Soucy

JV GIRLS SOCCER

Heart Award – Lydia Ramsay

Top Offensive Player – Lily Soucy

MVP – Charlotte Snow

Cooper Milne.

VARSITY BOYS SOCCER

Heart Award – Cooper Milne

Coaches Award – Joe Walsh

MVP – Ethan Larsen

VARSITY GIRLS SOCCER

Top Rookie – Emily Miller

Coaches Award – Lucy Boudreau

MVP – Monica Johnston

Emily Miller

Lucy Boudreau.

JV GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Heart Award – Allison Hamilton

Top Rookie – Sarah Walsh

MVP – Marlee Goulding

VARSITY BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Top Defensive Player – Brayden Jackson

Coaches Award – Colin McKenna

Top Offensive Player – Holden Cadden

Leah Weatherhead.

Molly White

VARSITY GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Heart Award – Leah Weatherhead

Rookie of the Year – Taven Stevenson

MVP – Molly White

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Rookie of the Year – Cameron Fulton

Coaches Award – Trent Nicholson

MVP – Miles Chute

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Coaches Award – Campbell Heighway

Top Defensive Player – Cohen Best

MVP – Ethan Hamilton

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coaches Award – Sam Archibald

Top Offensive Player – D’aujiah Simmons

MVP – Camryn Giddens

BOYS HOCKEY

Heart Award – Ryan Frizzle

Rookie of the Year – Jake MacAulay

MVP – Will Meek

Leah Copeland

Jill Wood

GIRLS HOCKEY

Heart Award – Leah Copeland

Coaches Award – Jill Wood

MVP – Hilary Wilkin

BADMINTON

Heart Award – Molly White

Coaches Award – Joe Walsh/Brenell Enman

MVP – Isabel Goncalves/Georgia Carr-MacEachern

FIELD HOCKEY

Top Defensive Player – Amy Guenette

Top Offensive Player – Lily Soucy

MVP – Monica Johnston

RINGETTE –

Heart Award – Kaitlyn Snow

Coaches Award – Kaitlyn Murray

MVP – Lauren Arnold

BOYS LACROSSE

Rookie of the Year – Cameron Brushett

Heart Award – Brady Whitman

MVP – Bailey Conrad

GIRLS LACROSSE

Rookie of the Year – Monica Johnston

Coaches Award – Bente van Bilsen

MVP – Halley James

GIRLS RUGBY

Outstanding Back – Emily Dodge

Outstanding Forward – Jamie Rockwell

MVP – Meagan Brown

BOYS SLO-PITCH

Heart Award – Charlie Hoffman

Coaches Award – Brady Whitman

MVP – Ryan Frizzle

GIRLS SLO-PITCH

Heart Award – Chantelle Lunn

Rookie of the Year – Sadie Conrad

Coaches Award – Amy Guenette

Kaitlyn Langille.

TRACK and FIELD

Heart Award – Kaitlyn Langille/Cate Gaudry

Coaches Award – Mya Archibald

MVP – Abby Lewis

Team of the Year:

LHS Baseball