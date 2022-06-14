FALL RIVER: The Lockview High Dragons awarded their athletes for their 2021-2022 performances on June 10.
First up is team awards that were handed out by the Athletic department, along with photos from us being on hand for coverage. Photos may not be in order.
The awards were handed out before family and friends at the Cafetorium as the top athletes and academic athletes were recognized.
Athletic Director Steve Wilcox highlighted several of the accomplishments in a short speech before it was time to hand out the hardware.
This years team award winners are as follows (with some photos of presentations, which may or may not be in order)
GOLF
Top Rookie – Blake Wilson
Coaches Award – Molly White
MVP – Miles Chute
CROSS COUNTRY
Heart Award – Austin Theriault
Coaches Award – Monica Johnston
MVP – Abby Lewis
FOOTBALL
Heart Award – Charlie Hoffman
MVP – Hayden Bures
BASEBALL
Heart Award – Matt Johnston
Coaches Award – Ashton Trueman
MVP – Lucas Taylor
JV GIRLS SOCCER
Heart Award – Lydia Ramsay
Top Offensive Player – Lily Soucy
MVP – Charlotte Snow
VARSITY BOYS SOCCER
Heart Award – Cooper Milne
Coaches Award – Joe Walsh
MVP – Ethan Larsen
VARSITY GIRLS SOCCER
Top Rookie – Emily Miller
Coaches Award – Lucy Boudreau
MVP – Monica Johnston
JV GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Heart Award – Allison Hamilton
Top Rookie – Sarah Walsh
MVP – Marlee Goulding
VARSITY BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Top Defensive Player – Brayden Jackson
Coaches Award – Colin McKenna
Top Offensive Player – Holden Cadden
VARSITY GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Heart Award – Leah Weatherhead
Rookie of the Year – Taven Stevenson
MVP – Molly White
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Rookie of the Year – Cameron Fulton
Coaches Award – Trent Nicholson
MVP – Miles Chute
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Coaches Award – Campbell Heighway
Top Defensive Player – Cohen Best
MVP – Ethan Hamilton
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coaches Award – Sam Archibald
Top Offensive Player – D’aujiah Simmons
MVP – Camryn Giddens
BOYS HOCKEY
Heart Award – Ryan Frizzle
Rookie of the Year – Jake MacAulay
MVP – Will Meek
GIRLS HOCKEY
Heart Award – Leah Copeland
Coaches Award – Jill Wood
MVP – Hilary Wilkin
BADMINTON
Heart Award – Molly White
Coaches Award – Joe Walsh/Brenell Enman
MVP – Isabel Goncalves/Georgia Carr-MacEachern
FIELD HOCKEY
Top Defensive Player – Amy Guenette
Top Offensive Player – Lily Soucy
MVP – Monica Johnston
RINGETTE –
Heart Award – Kaitlyn Snow
Coaches Award – Kaitlyn Murray
MVP – Lauren Arnold
BOYS LACROSSE
Rookie of the Year – Cameron Brushett
Heart Award – Brady Whitman
MVP – Bailey Conrad
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rookie of the Year – Monica Johnston
Coaches Award – Bente van Bilsen
MVP – Halley James
GIRLS RUGBY
Outstanding Back – Emily Dodge
Outstanding Forward – Jamie Rockwell
MVP – Meagan Brown
BOYS SLO-PITCH
Heart Award – Charlie Hoffman
Coaches Award – Brady Whitman
MVP – Ryan Frizzle
GIRLS SLO-PITCH
Heart Award – Chantelle Lunn
Rookie of the Year – Sadie Conrad
Coaches Award – Amy Guenette
TRACK and FIELD
Heart Award – Kaitlyn Langille/Cate Gaudry
Coaches Award – Mya Archibald
MVP – Abby Lewis
Team of the Year:
LHS Baseball