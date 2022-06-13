Hailey Bland captures first Bandolero feature checkered flag

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Two racers from Lakeview and Beaver Bank were among the top podium finishers during INEX Night for Outlaw Bandolero drivers at Scotia Speedworld on June 10.

Hailey Bland of Lakeview and Bella Pashkoski of Beaver Bank came home with the checkered flag and third place podium finish in the MacFarlands Industrial Beginner Bandolero class during CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series action.

Bland, who won her heat race, held off the no. 13 of Avery DeCoste in her fast no. 27 on her way to the victory, while Pashkoski finished a spot behind DeCoste in the no. 85.

MacFarlands Industrial Beginner Bandolero

1 – 27 Hailey Bland

2 – 13 Avery DeCoste

3 – 85 Bella Pashkoski

4 – 12 Shelby Chisholm

5 – 44 McKenna Little

Heat 1 – 27 Hailey Bland

Hailey Bland with the feature checkered flag. (WingNut Productions Photo)

DILLMAN FINISHES SECOND

Carroll’s Corner’s Jamie Dillman finished second in the no. 158 in the combined Thunder/Lightning class race just behind winner the no. 94 of JJ MacPhee and a spot ahead of the 99 of Dave Matthews of Nine Mile River.

Chris McMullin in the no. 113 NAPA Elmsdale-sponsored machine was fifth overall.

Matthews won one of the two heat races.

Toursec Thunder & Lightning

1 – 94 JJ MacPhee

2 – 158 Jamie Dillman

3 – 99 Dave Matthews

4 – 184 Ross Moore

5 – 113 Chris McMullin

Heat 1 – 184 Ross Moore

Heat 2 – 99 Dave Matthews

GILBY GETS SECOND IN LEGENDS

Enfield’s Gage Gilby came home with second in the Strictly Hydraulics Legends feature, behind winner Danny Chisholm.

Josh Langille of the Bedford area rounded out the podium in the no. 18.

Strictly Hydraulics Legends

1 – 87 Danny Chisholm

2 – 25 Gage Gilby

3 – 18 Josh Langille

4 – 66 Owen Mahar

5 – 20 Devin Wadden

Heat 1 – 87 Danny Chisholm

NOBLE, CHRISTENSEN FINISH SECOND AND THIRD

Dawson Noble of Nine Mile River came up one spot short after an exciting MacFarlands Industrial OUTLAW Bandolero feature. That race saw eventual winner Chase MacKay take advantage of a wide move by then leader Ayden Christensen to go four wide on the front stretch and get the lead.

Noble, in the no. 8, finished second while Christensen was third in the no. 24 from Windsor Junction.

Christensen won one of the two heat races.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

MacFarlands Industrial Bandolero

1 – 71 Chase MacKay

2 – 8 Dawson Noble

3 – 24 Ayden Christensen

4 – 00 Caden Tufts

5 – 39 Chase Livingston

Heat 1 – 24 Ayden Christensen

Heat 2 – 71 Chase MacKay

SMITH HOLDS OFF MILLER IN HELD OVER RACE; DOWE GRABS FIRST SPORTSMAN WIN

The no. 92 of Pete Miller of Kennetcook brought home second behind winner Deven Smith in the no. 94, who held the hard charging Miller at bay for the win.

Alex Johnson of Oakfield was fifth.

In the second feature of the day, it was Bedford’s Dylan Dowe grabbing the feature win, his first-ever, ahead of Jeff Breen and Brentley Pirri.

Breen and Pirri were heat race winners.

Fleet Brake Atlantic Sportsman (held over race)

1 – 94 Deven Smith

2 – 92 Pete Miller

3 – 01 Joey Livingstone

4 – 51 Dylan Dowe

5 – 14 Alex Johnson

Heat 1 – 51 Dylan Dowe

Heat 2 – 01 Joey Livingstone

Fleet Brake Atlantic Sportsman (JUNE 10)

1 – 51 Dylan Dowe

2 – 66 Jeffrey Breen

3 – 37 Brentley Pirri

4 – 25 Andrew Lively

5 – 94 Deven Smith

Heat 1 – 66 Jeffrey Breen

Heat 2 -37 Brentley Pirri