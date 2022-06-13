Upper Rawdon man identified as victim of fatal ATV collision

UPPER RAWDON: A 31-year-old Upper Rawdon man has died as a result of an ATV collision near South Branch on June 11.

RCMP say that officers with Colchester County District RCMP responded to the fatal ATV collision on a property near Stewiacke Road in South Branch at around 6:10 p.m. Fire services and EHS also responded.

In a release, RCMP say that officers learned that an ATV had been travelling on the property when it lost control and came to rest in a brook.

The driver and sole occupant of the ATV, a 31-year-old Upper Rawdon man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and is being assisted by the RCMP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office.