Goncalves, Brushett named Athletes of the Year at Lockview High

Monica Johnston and Ryan Frizzle named Scholar Athletes

FALL RIVER: The top athlete award recipients at Lockview High all point to hard work and determination as key into getting them to where they are and helping them win their respective awards.

Cameron Brushett of Windsor Junction and Izzy Goncalves of Wellington were named male and female Athlete of the Year, while Monica Johnston of the Fall River area and Ryan Frizzle of Fall River were named Scholar Athletes of the Year.

Other major awards for most dominating performance; Rookie of the Year; Freshman Scholar Athlete of the Year; and Sportsperson of the Year were handed out.

Brushett, 18, played for the Dragons football; baseball; hockey; lacrosse; and softball teams. He’s heading to SMU in September for Engineering with a $1,500 academic scholarship.

He said he never imagined himself as the Male Athlete of the Year.

“If five years ago you told me I was going to be Lockview High School’s male athlete of the year I would’ve laughed in your face,” he said. “I would’ve never made it this far without all my friends, family, teammates, and coaches support.”

Goncalves, who is heading to SMU as well to play women’s volleyball with the Lady Huskies, said her coaches have educated her a lot. She wants to become a Phys Ed teacher.

“I’ve learned so much from each of my coaches that goes beyond the sport itself,” the 17-year-old said. “The coaches I’ve been lucky enough to have, have helped shaped who I am. They dedicate so much of their free time to give back to others.”

Johnston said she was proud of herself for being named a scholar athlete recipient.

“I worked pretty hard for it,” said Johnston. “I’m happy to get it.

“It’s nice to get some recognition for all that hard work.”

Frizzle said his hard work got rewarded.

“It was a big opportunity and my hard work paid off,” he said.

Brushett said winning the Athlete of the Year award means the world to him.

“This just goes to show that with hard work and determination anything is possible,” he said.

He wanted to thank the understanding school staff that allowed him to play all these sports and be able to be selected for this honour.

Goncalves has played soccer, basketball, flag football, rugby, track and field, badminton, and lacrosse.

“With so many sports on the go she is so happy to be recognized for the time commitment it takes to do so many,” she said.

Here is a listing of the other major award winners, as presented by Lockview High Athletics (along with photos from their award presentations taken by Pat Healey):

Most dominating performance

-Mya Archibald/Abby Lewis

Rookie of the Year

Male-Ryder Burley

Female-Kaitlyn Langille

Freshman Scholar Athlete

Male-Miles Chute

Female-Fiona Day

Sportsperson of the Year

Male-Brady Whitman

Female-Molly White