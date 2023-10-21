UPPER RAWDON: RCMP are investigating the theft of almost 500 litres of diesel in Upper Rawdon on Oct. 12.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said police received a complaint that approximately 500 litres of diesel fuel was stolen from heavy equipment on Harry Bond Road in Upper Rawdon.

The theft would have occurred sometime overnight.

“At this point, there are no suspects,” said Const. Burns.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.