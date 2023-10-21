Cross culvert replacement begins this week on Foster Avenue

FALL RIVER: A section of Foster Avenue in Fall River Village will be closed for five days as crews undertake a cross culvert replacement.

Halifax Water issued the notification to residents and cyclists on Oct. 19 about the work, which will take place beginning on Oct. 23.

The section between 32 and 45 Foster Avenue will be closed for the work.

“This critical stormwater infrastructure, which enables water to flow beneath Foster Avenue, was damaged during the extreme rain and flooding this past July,” said Halifax Water in a release.

Foster Avenue is getting work dons this week. (Healey photo)

Traffic control personnel will be on-site to ensure the safety of the public throughout the closure.

Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes. Motorists are also reminded that speed fines double in work zones.

Halifax Water said it apologize for any inconvenience this necessary infrastructure repair work may cause.

To ensure the safety of our communities and our staff, please maintain a safe distance when Halifax Water staff or contractors are working in your area.

For more information on Halifax Water, please check www.halifaxwater.ca, visit them on YouTube, or Twitter @HalifaxWater, Facebook, or call their Customer Care Centre at 902-420-9287.