Tingley chosen as councillor in Special Election for Lantz/Milford

LANTZ/MILFORD: Residents of District 7 (Lantz/Milford) have chosen who they want to represent them on Municipality of East Hants (MEH) Council.

In the Special Election, where voters cast their ballot online only, Walter Tingley was unofficially declared the winner, as reported by MEH on their website.

The official results will be confirmed on Nov. 9, MEH said.

The results saw Tingley with 401 votes; Carrie MacDougall with 249 votes; Glen Paul with 167 votes; and Julie Benoit with 58 votes.

The voter turnout for the election was 42.1 percent. 875 votes were cast by residents.

It was required after John A. MacDonald, the previous councillor who won in the Oct. 2020 municipal election, was the winner in the provincial election and now is MLA for Hants East.