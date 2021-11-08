HALIFAX/EAST HANTS: The province released initial data on the vaccination rates of workers in healthcare, long-term care, education and emergency health services on November 5.

Employers are required to collect and report vaccination rates as part of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate announced September 29.

Under the mandate, all employees are required to have at least a first dose of vaccine by November 30, with a requirement to show proof of full vaccination 70 days after their first dose. Those who are partially vaccinated may be subjected to other health and safety measures, including testing. Those who do not have a first dose by November 30 will be placed on unpaid administrative leave.

As of November 4, between 50 and 90 per cent of employees in key sectors have provided proof of vaccination. Of those who responded, most are fully vaccinated:

— Nova Scotia Health Authority: 91 per cent

— IWK Health Centre: 99 per cent

— Long-term care: 93 per cent

— Home care: 89 per cent

— Education: 97 per cent

— Emergency Health Services: 99 per cent



“I’m encouraged by the rates so far and I want to thank all of the employees who are vaccinated and doing their part to keep the vulnerable people they work with safe from COVID-19,” said Premier Tim Houston. “This mandate is serious, but these are serious times and we have to take our responsibility to protect others seriously. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, I encourage you to make the right choice.”



Data collection continues. Over the next couple of weeks, employers will be following up with employees who have not yet reported their status or their intention to be vaccinated.

Employees who have not yet reported, or who have said they do not intend to be vaccinated, must complete a mandatory educational program.The COVID-19 vaccine mandate covers more than 80,000 employees. The following groups are included:— Nova Scotia Health Authority and IWK Health Centre— workers in long-term care facilities (licensed and unlicensed) and home-care agencies (publicly and privately funded)— public school teachers, pre-primary and other school-based staff, regional and board office staff, and those providing services in schools, including cafeteria and school bus services— early childhood educators and staff in regulated child care, as well as any volunteers, practicum students, or other professionals entering these settings— Hearing and Speech Nova Scotia— workers in residential facilities and day programs funded by the Department of Community Services Disability Support Program and adult day programs funded by Department of Seniors and Long-Term Care— workers in Department of Community Services facilities and those providing placements for children and youth in the care of the Minister of Community Services (excluding foster family placements)— paramedics, LifeFlight nurses and some other staff at EHS— physicians and other service providers to the above organizations; for example hairdressers and contractors— correctional officers, youth workers, volunteers, visitors, contractors and service providers who work in, or provide service to adult or youth correctional facilities.