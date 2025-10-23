Two youth charged by police in violent assault on another youth

An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

BIBLE HILL: Colchester County District RCMP has charged two youth in relation to a violent assault of another youth in August.

On September 24, RCMP received a report about a video circulating on social media that depicted a youth being violently assaulted.

The footage shows the victim being repeatedly struck and kicked by two other youth.

Through the investigation, officers identified the victim, suspects, and witnesses, and determined the assault occurred in August on the exhibition grounds in Bible Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The youth victim sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Following the assault, the suspects threatened to kill the victim if they reported the incident to police.

“This was an unprovoked and vicious attack prompted by a false rumour,” says S/Sgt. Marc Rose, District Commander, Colchester County District RCMP.

“The suspects’ actions were cowardly and criminal, and the fact that witnesses didn’t intervene as the victim was repeatedly struck and visibly injured is disturbing and disheartening.”

Two youth, one of Onslow and the other of Purcell’s Cove, have each been charged with Aggravated Assault and Uttering Threats.

Both were released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in Youth Provincial Court on October 27.

“If you experience or witness violence, please report it to your local police or to CrimeStoppers. We will investigate thoroughly and lay charges whenever possible,” added S/Sgt. Rose.

ADVERTISEMENT:

If you have any information about this incident and have not yet spoken with police, contact Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #2025-1422618